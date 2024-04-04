Atta Danquah travelled from Ghana to the United Kingdom in November 2023 with a healthcare visa

Even though he was assured of a job immediately after h

is arrival abroad, Atta Danquah is still without a job

He said because he has not got a job, he is forced to ask his family members in Ghana to send him money for his upkeep

A Ghanaian nurse who relocated to the United Kingdom said he has no job yet and still depends on his family in Ghana for financial support.

Atta Danquah said he relocated with a health and care visa. He said the agency that helped him travel promised him a job immediately after he arrived in the UK, but that has not happened.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Atta Danquah said he left Ghana for the UK in November 2023, even though he had heard that there were no jobs.

“I moved to the UK in November 2023. I made the move even though I had heard that there were people who didn’t have jobs. But my employer told us that there were several jobs ready for us. But when we arrived, that was not the case.”

Atta Danquah explained that he could not do other jobs outside of the health sector because of the visa he travelled on.

“I travelled with a healthcare visa. This means I can only work in the health sector. I can’t work anywhere else. My family in Ghana doesn’t understand when I tell them I don’t have a job yet. Sometimes, they have to send me money so I am able to pay for my rent.”

Atta Danquah said from his experience that people who have jobs in Ghana and receive appreciable salaries should not leave for other countries in search of greener pastures.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@thomasfrimpong527 said:

It hasn't been easy for us here but God will surely make a way am just in the same situation

@qmacs6943 wrote:

He is very honest; I am praying to God to make way for him. Thank SVTV for helping our brothers and sisters out there.

@emmanuelcoffie3501 said:

Dj pls try to interview those who came back to GH within a short tym dey got to UK bcs of lack of job or hardship..thanks

@kofiahinful2843 wrote:

When you tell them it's not that easy, some will still not listen, thinking that you are not telling the truth. He is even lucky his rent is cheap, unlike London.

@Fact21423 said:

I think Marriage or Adoption visa is the best way to feel the good UK system

UK-Based Ghanaian Says She Wants To Return Home

Meanwhile, Abena Serwaa, a Ghanaian living in the UK, expressed discontent with her life abroad, citing a lack of social life and a demanding job schedule.

Despite her brother's support in facilitating the trip and finding employment, Serwaa revealed her unhappiness in the UK.

Dissatisfied with her current situation, she wanted to return to Ghana permanently if she had £30,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh