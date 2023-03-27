A gold-themed giant statue of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has surfaced on social media

The beautiful timeless piece of the King of the Asante Kingdom was unveiled at KNUST in March 2023

The images of the sculpture shared on @VOICE_of_KNUST had commenters expressing admiration for the impressive statue

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been immortalised in a magnificent gold-themed sculpture that has gained traction on social media.

The adorable pictures displayed the artist's end product and the stunning creation in its early stages.

KNUST professor behind sculpture

Prof Edwin Bodjawah, Head of the Department for Painting and Sculpture and Director of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Museum, was the brain behind the design, .

The magnificent timeless piece of the King of the Asante Kingdom was unveiled at the university in March 2023.

Commenters on the @VOICE of KNUST's post of the sculpture expressed admiration for the outstanding work.

Netizens loved the sculpture of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

@Dannywalker_gh commented:

He’s not been celebrated enough. The vice-chancellor needs to award him.

@Nyan_takyi commented:

It looks like he designed it himself.

@RoyalKuuKS commented:

It’s the proportion for me!

@PRICHADAVIDO posted:

Man did amazingly well. It's the best statue so far in Gh. The monument, compared to reality, is similar.

@MarvellousTems reacted:

The students deserve more award.

@theKpakpoBrown posted:

That is exquisite.

@CTJunior3 shared:

If you compare professor's sculpture to the Italian sculpture, professor ein own be subpar waaa.

