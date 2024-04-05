The maiden Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition has been held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Dignitaries in attendance included Otumfuo Osei Tutu and his family

The event was part of activities marking the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Otumfuo's ascension to the throne

Dubbed the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition, the event saw the high and mighty thronged the Great Hall at KNUST as musical groups from across the countries thrilled them to melodious tunes.

Also in attendance was the family of Otumfuo, that is, his wife, Lady Julia and their children, Nana Afia Kobi and Nana Kwame Kyeretwie.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of GH Kwaku showed Nana Afia Kobi seated closely to her father, watching a musical group perform at the event.

Wearing a bright smile, Nana Afia Kobi joined the audience as they applauded the musical group for the performance.

A throwback photo of Nana Afia Kobi and her family attending a thanksgiving service at Ramseyer Presbyterian Church, Kumasi vis-a-vis her current photos clearly highlights the massive transformation she has undergone in a year.

At the end of the competition, the Tamale Youth Choir emerged as the winners and were gifted GH¢50,000 as the cash prize.

"2nd Guest Choir for the day , Akoo Show Choir on stage now at the first ever Otumfuo Osei Tutu II composers competition is still ongoing now inside the Kwame Nkrumah university of Science & Technology (KNUST) , Great hall

Today’s occasion is part of the activities in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II , King of the Ashanti Kingdom."

Second public appearance in a matter of days

This was the second time the family of Otumfuo was making an appearance in a matter of days.

Nana Afia Kobi was recently at the Akwasidae festival, which was held at the Manhyia Palace.

Source: YEN.com.gh