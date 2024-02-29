Ghanaian dancer Afronita has shared another beautiful photo as she travels to Tanzania for her dance class

The female dancer didn't disappoint her fans with her stunning outfit and elegant long braids

Some social media users have commented on Afronita's post as she continues to inspire them to strive for success

Ghanaian female dancer Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah popularly called Afronita looked incredible in a two-piece outfit as she board flight to Tanzania just few days after arriving from the United Kingdom.

The talented dancer wore a short-sleeve pleated outfit and matching tailored-to-fit trousers styled with white sneakers.

Ghanaian dancer Afronita rocks beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita looked gorgeous in long braids hairstyle as she showed off her bare face with makeup for the photoshoot.

She disclosed in the caption that, this trip was fully sponsored by her fans as part of her birthday presents she received last year.

The former DWP academy member accessorised her look with stud earrings while rocking a side bag.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian dancer Afronita looks incredible in matching tracksuit

Afronita posted her first Get Ready With Me video while in the UK after her Britain Got Talent auditions with Abigail, the winner of Talented Kids Season 14.

The younger dancer looked classy in designer tracksuit and her natural curly hairstyle.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Afronita's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

enh_giftpalace stated:

Mad Caption : This year God will put us on a Flight mode ✈️

itsmheanita stated:

In God’s own time he does it beautifully see baby girl looking perfect ❤️

virginiakhomola stated:

Awwwww this is what happens wen God is in control

ivethstunner stated:

Happy for you love Catching flight up and down.

folawewoamudalat stated:

Enjoy all of it baby …:you deserve it girl ……God bless team RONITA

yagurl_fatiimaah stated:

Now go enjoy your life coz you deserve it❤️❤️❤️

blowkhid stated:

Sheesh

teamronita stated:

Enjoy your Stay Our Queen, Our Star

dancelord_miracle stated:

UNTOUCHABLE ✨

_dorcasssss stated:

Yayyyyyyyyy

kadijatu_245 stated:

Enjoy my darling ✈️✈️✈️✈️

yellowgirlempress stated:

Outfittt check

p.r.i.n.a.h stated:

❤️ you are welcome

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Classy In A Black Two-Piece Outfit As She Welcomes Afronita At KIA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown and Afronita who have gone viral online after taking beautiful photos at Kotoka International Airport.

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown warmly received Afronita at the airport as she arrived from the UK.

Some social media users have commented the lovely posted on Ghanaian blogger Blacvolta on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh