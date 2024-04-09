Ama Burland, in an interview with 3Music TV, detailed how much she makes as a content creator, working with brands

The socialite revealed that she is able to make $6400 in a single month, citing her earnings from January 2024, working with big brands

Her comments have sparked reactions from social media users, with many expressing surprise as they did not know content creators earn that much in Ghana

Social media influencer Ama Burland, in an interview with 3Music TV, revealed the lucrative side of her content creation. The socialite disclosed that she made an impressive $6400, approximately GH¢85,440, in January 2024 alone. This revelation has sparked reactions on social media, with many expressing surprise at the earning potential of content creators in Ghana.

Ama Burland, who has carved a niche for herself as a lifestyle influencer in the digital space, says she works with several big brands. She mentioned that aside from content creation, she owns a saloon and other businesses.

The revelation of her earnings has stirred debate on social media. Many Ghanaians expressed surprise, as they were unaware that content creation could be such a lucrative profession in Ghana. Content creators like Comedian Waris have often shared how well content creation pays.

Others also expressed admiration for Burland’s success and saw it as a source of inspiration. However, there was a section of social media that doubted the figures mentioned by Ama.

Ama Burland sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kelvin Loves United said:

Nturo) nkoaaaa eiii $4000 aden wo y3 Mr Beast

Grace Nyonaah commended:

Na brand no kraa omo gye sen bosome?? Hmm

Lady with love reacted:

Exactly what Dulcie said and y’all got her wrong! Content creating pays!!

yasmineeee said:

Wow then I have to start content creation ooo❤️

Dulcie on how much she makes

In a similar story, Famous Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng said she was able to build her plush mansion in a year by selling glasses on social media.

During an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, she said she makes between GH¢120k and GH¢150k monthly from ambassadorial deals.

Her statements in the video sparked debate on social media as many did the calculations in the comments section.

