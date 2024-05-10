King Promise is among the top Ghanaian artistes battling to be adjudged Artiste of The Year at this year's Ghana Music Awards

Ghanaian producer Killbeatz says no one deserves the award more than his artiste, King Promise

His assertion has sparked a heated conversation among fans from different artiste factions online

Ghana's King Promise has been named one of the nominees for this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste Of The Year.

The Ghanaian singer is battling with Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and last year's winner, Black Sherif, for the award.

A section of fans and industry insiders, including award-winning producer Killbeatz, have registered their support for King Promise to win the category.

Killbeatz declares a flawless win for King Promise

King Promise and an entourage from King Promise's Legacy Life Entertainment record label thronged the airport to welcome the artiste after his successful strides in Asia.

At the airport, Joy News asked Killbeatz about his expectations ahead of the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards. The audio engineer who has worked with top stars like Sarkodie, Wizkid, Ed Sheeran, and Fuse ODG said:

"There is nobody else. He has to win it. If someone else wins that award, I don't know what they're trying to say."

Over the past two years, King Promise has appeared in the Artiste Of The Year category as a nominee but is yet to take the award home.

Fans react to Killbeatz's assertion

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Killbeatz's statement ahead of the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

@KwasiSwatson wrote:

He's worked hard but not the hardest!! He isn't going to win and that doesn't mean he was cheated!! 3y3 simple

@malaikar_ said:

King promise en management really push the agenda. The pr be really crazy. But I believe the board members already know the winner.

@mubbyjnrr commented:

You don’t know what they are trying to say but you were mute when they gave Blacko’s album of the year to King Promise even though we all knew TVINW deserved that. TGMA is just TGMA anything can happen

@1GADBASIT shared:

It’s disrespectful to the other artists on the list,what does he mean by there’s nobody else

King Promise to begin Canadian tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had arrived in Canada to begin his critically acclaimed tour.

The musician has announced dates and venues for four stops, including Toronto on May 11th, Ottawa on May 17th, Vancouver on May 18th, and Edmonton on May 25th.

