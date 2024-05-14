Afronita's Leg Hits Abigail's Head During Dance Routine, She Speaks For The First Time In Video
- Partially deaf dancer Abigail Dromo Adjiri delighted many of her fans when she spoke for the first time a video
- In the video, she and her mentor, Afronita, were dancing when Afronita mistakenly hit her head with her leg
- The video melted many hearts as many were excited to hear Abigail speak for the first time
Talented Kids Season 14 winner Abigail Dromo Adjiri spoke for the first time in a video during a dance routine with her mentor and dancer, Afronita.
Abigail spoke in the video during a dance routine with Afronita
Abigail Dromo Adjiri, who is a partially deaf dancer and recently got hearing aids worth $5000, amused many people when she spoke for the first time in a viral video.
The video, shared by Official Delta on TikTok, was captured when she and Afronita did a dance routine for Ba Straata, a song by South African DJs and record producers DJ Maphorisa and Visca.
In one of the dance routines, Abigail was supposed to bend while Afronita's right leg went over her head, but she forgot, and Afronita's leg bumped into her head.
This got her to react by shouting ouch, and happily, Afronita told her that she was supposed to bend, and she said, "Okay, down".
Below is a video of Abigal speaking for the first time during a dance routine with Afronita.
Reactions as Abigail spoke during a dance routine with Afronita
Many people in the comment section mentioned that the video was the first time they had heard Abigail talk since she garnered from being the Talented Kids Season 14 winner. Others also spoke about her having a lovely voice.
Below are some of the lovely reactions from fans after hearing and seeing Abigal speak:
aminissahaku said:
I didn't know Abigail spoke. This is my first time hearing her speak
peggydarkwah0 said:
Her tiny voice
tephanieagyeiwa6 said:
First time hearing Abigail's voice and it's sweet
Clarasaid:
The combo of their clothes
ahkosuahdiamond_dede7 said:
Thank God she's talking now!☺️☺️
Achiaa said:
Who watched this video more than 2 times
nanatitibruce said:
This is really beautiful hearing her speak is really nice
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita took to her Instagram page to drop a touching message after she and Abigail Dromo's BGT audition video went viral.
She thanked Ghanaian dancers Dancegod Lloyd, Champion Rolie and others for preparing them ahead for their big day.
Many people hailed her and Abigail in the comments, while others shared their views on their electrifying BGT audition.
Proofreading by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh