Winner of the Talented Kidz season 14 winner, Abigail Dromo Adjiri, has forayed into ballet dancing

A video of the young Afro dancer practising her ballet steps with her mother has warmed the hearts of netizens

Scores of fans hailed Abigail's consistency and dedication towards her passion

Abigail Dromo Adjiri, the season 14 winner of TV3's Talented Kidz reality show, has started taking ballet lessons.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abigail was spotted with her mum practising her ballet dance steps.

The young Afro dancer's decision to experiment with the new dance style stunned her growing fanbase as scores of fans thronged the comments section to hail her efforts.

Talented Kidz 14 winner goes ballet dancing Photo source; Instagram/AbigailTalentedKidz14

Abigail defies the odds with dance

According to the dancer, her stint with ballet dancing stems from a scholarship opportunity sponsored by a dance theatre in Accra.

For many fans, Abigail's ability to rise beyond her hearing impairment and ace her dance steps has made her an icon worthy of celebrating.

Many fans expect her foray into other dance styles to broaden her potential and trajectory in the dance industry.

Netizens react to Abigail's ballet lessons

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they hailed Abigail as he experiments with ballet dancing.

_alphapetra said:

This is the cutest video for the day..good job Abiii❤️❤️

serwaa6232 wrote:

Wow Baby Star you’re super talented

officer_reginald remarked:

Awwwwn, watching your mummy dance with you is a delight ❤

stebless noted:

Infact disability is not inability.may God bless all the people who are in the success story of this our dear daughter.thank you Lord Jesus ❤️

_alphapetra added:

Abigail and Afronita unlock new international milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and her protege had auditioned for the Britain's Got Talent reality show a few days after their departure to Manchester.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo shared their excitement on the historic milestone of becoming the first Ghanaian dancers to audition for the Britain's Got Talent reality show.

Source: YEN.com.gh