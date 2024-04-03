Ghanaian female dancer Afronita has turned heads with her fabulous looks for her new photoshoot

The young influencer wore an expensive outfit and a long African braid hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Afronita's outfit as she announced big news on Friday

Ghanaian female dancer Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly called Afronita, has released some stunning photos on Instagram.

The talented dancer looked gorgeous in a short-sleeve crop top showing off her flat tummy that she paired with black cargo pants.

Ghanaian dancer Afronita looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita rocked a long, curly African braid hairstyle while flaunting her bare, smooth face without makeup.

She completed her look with white socks and black expensive designer boots for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian dancer Afronita rocks blue shorts

Afronita looked effortlessly chic in a black off-shoulder crop top and blue shorts for her dance video.

Check out the photos below;

Source: YEN.com.gh