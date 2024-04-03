Afronita: Ghanaian Dancer Flaunts Her Flat Tummy As She Rocks Crop Top And Black Cargo Pants
- Ghanaian female dancer Afronita has turned heads with her fabulous looks for her new photoshoot
- The young influencer wore an expensive outfit and a long African braid hairstyle to complete her look
- Some social media users have commented on Afronita's outfit as she announced big news on Friday
Ghanaian female dancer Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly called Afronita, has released some stunning photos on Instagram.
The talented dancer looked gorgeous in a short-sleeve crop top showing off her flat tummy that she paired with black cargo pants.
Afronita rocked a long, curly African braid hairstyle while flaunting her bare, smooth face without makeup.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
She completed her look with white socks and black expensive designer boots for the photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian dancer Afronita rocks blue shorts
Afronita looked effortlessly chic in a black off-shoulder crop top and blue shorts for her dance video.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Afronita's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Musliyatu stated:
Never underestimate your Star power, you're indeed a powerful Star
beautyunusual_25 stated:
Nice one gurl ☺️ so ciyute
Amphenomena stated:
Born Star , born to conquer !!
Abenaticks stated:
Charleyyy this pics are giving herrrh star with swag n beauty wo ho y3 f3 roughhh
celestejeanmarie2022 stated:
STAR Queen Doing big things greatest great amazing Things in the mighty name of Jesus smiley’s Queen ❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Championrolie stated:
MY STAR
Blowkhid stated:
Give uss
mariam_owusu_poku stated:
❤❤Afronini
Teamronita stated:
STARGYAL
_dorich1 stated:
Daniiiiiiiii❤️
ahye_creatives stated:
THE NATION STAR GIRL
2022 GMB 2nd runner-up Aseidua causes a stir as she slays like a bride in a red cleavage-baring gown
yagurl_fatiimaah stated:
Hey beautiful queen
director_gordonappiah stated:
Supaaaaaaa
aqosuah_queenie stated:
Pretty
cindy_longwani stated:
International star ....stap playing. This be hard
ze_nny_b stated:
Start gurl✨
beautyunusual_25 stated:
my star gurl
Afronita Receives MacBook, A Fully Sponsored Trip And Other Presents On Her Birthday, Video Drops
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afronita, who received pricey gifts from family and friends on her 20th birthday.
The University of Ghana student looked stunning in a stylish outfit for her birthday photoshoot.
Some social media users have commented on Afronita's birthday videos and photos on Instagram.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh