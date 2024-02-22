A groom failed to hold back tears as he waited for his bride during their elegant white wedding

He was captured in tears while his wife-to-be walked down the aisle to seal their forever together

The video where he wipes tears off his face has the internet raving over their heartwarming moment

The touching moment a groom broke down in tears while watching his gorgeous bride walk down the aisle has left many online users heavily emotional.

The footage, posted to Instagram by Entnewsflow, has been viewed many times by many people.

Groom fails to hold back tears during wedding with his bride. Photo credit: entnewsflow.

Groom wipes off tears

The video shows the groom waiting at the altar for the bride at their exquisite wedding. It focuses on the teary husband, who wipes his tears as he watches the bride walk down the aisle in her stunning bridal gown.

Sharing alongside the video, Entnewsflow gushed over the adorable moment on their enthralling Instagram page.

''This is quite possibly the best groom reaction I’ve ever filmed. True love right here. And, not to be outdone, her reaction is just as beautiful,'' the caption said.

The internet has been gushing over the sweet footage of the couple since it surfaced online.

Watch the video below:

How the internet celebrated the couple

Online users who watched the video several times posted compliments to celebrate the newlyweds.

Charliblessed_at_best said:

Amazing❤️It takes a strong man to cry.

Gfreese posted:

Oh yea, REAL LOVE ❤️.

Cynthiaf.hutchins commented:

That's a beautiful attractive-looking couple.

Tamara.love.144181 posted:

Beautiful. Something tells me he will care for her as she should be.

Beautifulblackandvegan posted:

Something tells me she is in good hands.

Jeannette.parker.9279 reacted:

Yep, it was a beautiful sight❤️.

Rahab_mashale posted:

This is beautiful ❤️.

Msmelle58 commented:

Absolutely beautiful!

Pchavis063 said:

So beautiful..breathtaking!

