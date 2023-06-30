A video of a groom's reaction, after he saw his pretty bride walk down the aisle, has warmed hearts online

The young man cried to the point that his groomsmen had to console him and get him to concentrate

Netizens who saw the video expressed surprise at the actions of the young man on his big day

A Ghanaian man has sparked an emotional reaction from social media users after a video of him shedding tears on the day of his wedding went viral.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the moment where the groom was seen seated and crying heavily as the bride approached the aisle.

The sad-looking groom tried to hide his tears by wiping them, however, the sight of the pretty bride as she walked down the aisle looking ravishing triggered him to cry more.

Not even efforts by the groomsmen could prevent him from shedding tears.

The caption of the video revealed that he had dated the lady for 12 years before tying the knot.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the action of the groom

Social media users who saw the video were stunned by the reaction of the man, with many wondering why he got emotional.

LoVe❤️Ly commented:

As if he never cheated and will never cheat

Ohene_Aboagye stated:

wei what's new about her toto after 12yrs

Bibi_remarked:

Maybe the stress he’s been through only God knowsis not always tears of joy

Isabellll indicated:

Waaa hw3 no 12 good years Crying like he didn't text the other girls"This could have been us"that very morning

angelatettteh replied:

those saying 12 years eiii nu do u people know wen they started at the end dey are married with the groom crying like they never cheated on themselves

