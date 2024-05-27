A young lady has taken to social media to narrate the sad ordeal of her father, whose employees conspired to steal from him

She disclosed that the three employees hatched a plan to stage a robbery as a cover-up for the criminal act they intended to execute

Netizens who came across the video shared their experiences operating businesses in Ghana

A video of a Ghanaian lady narrating the sad ordeal of her father has got tongues wagging on social media.

According to the lady, three employees of her father's business conspired to steal his money and fake an armed robbery attack to cover up for their crime.

The pretty-looking lady, identified on her socials as @heavenly.b_, said the unnamed three employees hatched an elaborate plan to completely collapse her father's business at Adum, Kumasi, and also end his life.

"They also planned to steal whatever amount my father put into the business to revive and then poison him or shoot him. Why are some of you so wicked like?" she narrated.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page, @heavenly.b_ said the three employees'' plan was exposed by the sales girl whom they had recruited in their evil agenda.

"As you can see, this whole plan was caught on CCTV. God being so good, the sales girl they had targeted to be able to carry out their robbery is a God-fearing woman. When they planned to include her the girl recorded everything and reported it straight to the police," she said.

The lady said she was surprised that the workers could hatch such an evil plan against her father, a man who treats them well and ensures that they receive their salaries regularly and on time.

@heavenly.b_ shared the CCTV footage of the three employees' attempted robbery in her father's shop at Adum.

She advised entrepreneurs and employers to be wary of the people they hire and be vigilant in their businesses.

Ghanaians react to the lady's story.

The lady's narration of her dad's sad ordeal sparked a flurry of reactions from some Ghanaians online who chanced on the video.

Her video had raked in over 10.3k likes and more than 1k comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

Username said:

"All those asking weda he pays them well nyinaa y3 mmoa... If you don't like the salary why don't you just resign n go."

Bb maame also said:

"Aswear dear but the insult wasn’t necessary tho. I even imagine how such came from their mouths as they typed."

N. A. G. commented:

"to open a business in Ghana nanka I will build houses."

house.of.yaa also commented:

"This is sooo sad..... then they say it's the government when they don't get work."

