Dancegod Lloyd has delved into the evolution of his dance career from high school shows to a viral dances

He shared his emotional come-up story during a recent interview with Kumawood movie star Kwaku Manu

Dancegod Lloyd's conversation about his career with the actor has garnered traction on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd has opened up about the struggles he faced while building his dance career after high school.

The star dancer, who has millions of followers on social media, is the brains behind some of Ghana's favourite viral moments.

Dancegod Lloyd recounts how high school friends from Presec used to laugh at him. Photo source: Facebook/DancegodLloyd

Source: Instagram

From co-founding Ghana's DWP Academy to creating well-patronised dance routines, including King Promise's Terminator, Dancegod Lloyd has become one of the most sought-after Afro dancers in the world.

In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu, the former DWP Academy megastar stated that he had a rocky start when he decided to settle on dance as his career.

"Some of the boys I was dancing with in high school used to mock me when they went to university."

The dancer added that his career took a turn when a colleague from Presbyterian Boys Senior High School advised him to share his dance videos on social media.

"After he told me that, I decided to draw closer to him. It started involving him in almost everything I did."

Dancegod Lloyd established that his friend later became his manager.

Fans react to Dancegod Lloyd's life story

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dangod Lloyd's grass-to-grace story as a choreography.

Barron pappy💸💵 said:

"Neva give up in lyf cus de future is unpredictable."

adeleke pilate wrote:

"This tells how deep he respects 🫡 this mate of his and what he has done ✅ for him. He nearly mentioned his name buh remembered it will bring problems, look at how long he paused."

Maame Gina 🤩 noted:

"Why should he mention his name by now he will be granting interviews to reply him."

Benjamin Tosu remarked:

"the guy was his mate so do you guys want him to call him master or boss."

Dancegod Lloyd addresses Allo Maadjoa's accusations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd broke his silence on Allo Maadjoa's issues after Allo Danny joined the former's camp.

Dancegod Lloyd emphasised that the man now known as Danny GFC was one of the first to join his new group but that was not the initial plan.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh