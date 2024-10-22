A rift between Allo Maadjoa and his former mentee, Allo Danny, has cast Dancegod Lloyd in a bad light

This comes after the youngster Alo Danny, now Danny GFC, switched camps to join the star Ghanaian dancer

Dancegod Lloyd has opened up about the situation with the collective for the first time during a recent interview

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd recently joined Kwaku Manu for an extensive conversation for the latter's Aggressive Interview show.

In the interview, the dancer recounted his resurgence after leaving DWP Academy, the dance collective co-founded by himself and Quables.

Dancegod Lloyd speaks about his strained relationship with Allo Maadjoa after Danny GFC switched camps. Photo source: instagram/DannyGfc, Facebook/AlloMaadjoa

Source: Instagram

Dancegod Lloyd established that Danny GFC was one of the first mentees to join his new group; however, that was not the original idea.

"I didn't take Danny from Maadjoa. He came by himself, and he didn't come to join me. Everyone likes Dancegod, so if he also knows Dancegod, that's cool. We had each other's contacts, but I never told him to join me and leave Maadjoa's camp. That's not how I am."

According to the DWP co-founder, Allo Maadjoa initially admitted to him in a phone conversation that Danny wanted to relocate to Accra and stay with him; however, he was at DWP at the time and couldn't make that happen.

Dancegod Lloyd's remarks about Danny GFC have followed Allo Maadjoa's interview with Zionfelix, in which he tagged his former mentee as ungrateful and dared him to disassociate himself from the Allo brand name.

Fans react to Dancegod Lloyd's statement

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dancegod Lloyd's submission about his rift with Allo Maadjoa.

the_maths_tutor said:

"One day, every beef will be settled and people can just get on with their jobs 🙏🏼"

aj_lifestyle7 wrote:

"Allo Danny the lovely young kid 🥰🥰 happy to see you progressing young champ."

Abra Hene👑☝️ noted:

"Oh okay i understand now. I guess Allo Danny meeting DanceGod was a blessing for him cos he went more Viral and things went good for him."

lowkhey remarked:

"But u didn’t force kraa bro , u should at least ask him why he left Allo maadjoa camp."

Dancegod Lloyd dances with Kwaku Manu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Loyd shared a hearty moment with Kwaku Manu ahead of their interview.

The Kumawood movie star displayed his signature robotic moves as he held Dancegod Lloyd to a funny dance battle.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh