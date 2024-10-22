Dancegod Lloyd, in an interview with Kwaku Manu, shared his grass-to-grace story but failed to mention his former manager and friend, Quables

The popular dancer highlighted the impact Quables had in his career but only referred to him as 'a certain guy', a move that did not sit with many

Reacting to his comments, many Ghanaians felt that Dancegod Lloyd should have mentioned Quables by name despite a rift that grew between them

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd is facing criticism after failing to mention his former manager and co-founder of DWP Academy Quables in an interview with Kwaku Manu.

Dancegod Lloyd speaks about his come-up in the dance industry but fails to mention his former friend Quables. Photo source: dancegodlloyd, quables

Source: Instagram

In the interview, Dancegod shared his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a household name in dance, but many viewers were disappointed by his decision to refer to Quables as 'a certain guy' instead of acknowledging him by name.

The dancer talked about the impact several people had on his career, including someone who helped guide him early on but did not directly mention Quables, who he worked with closely for years.

This omission did not sit well with many Ghanaians, who felt that, despite their personal issues, Dancegod Lloyd should have credited his former friend for the role he played in his rise to fame.

Earlier this year, Dancegod Lloyd and Quables had a public fallout, which saw both parties making accusations against each other in separate interviews on Kwadwo Sheldon's Convos With The Head.

Dancegod Lloyd faces backlash

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Dancegod Lloyd snubbing Quables.

Qarrow Line said:

"So he doesn't know the boy's name? chai."

kingFahd_14 wrote:

"At least give Quables his flowers."

Mo_hammed commented:

"just mention his name God bless you @Big Q."

Aquaculture Specialist said:

"I don’t know why this guy never mentions Quanles or Mr Shawtyme the are the real guys that moved the dance with their money."

Dancer Afronita celebrates follower milestone

Another Ghanaian dancer has also been in the news recently for her strides in the dance industry.

YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita has accumulated up to five million followers on the platform.

In celebration of this, the dancer received several high-end gifts to celebrate her new fan milestone.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh