DWP Academy Storm Labone SHS, Students Heartily Chant Endurance Grand's Name
- The Dance With Purpose (DWP) Academy recently performed at an event for Labone Senior High School
- Endurance Grand was spotted among the renowned viral stars, charged up as she prepared to hop on the stage
- Footage from the performance, which has circulated on social media, has garnered significant traction from fans
Ghanaian dance collective DWP Academy recently gave Labone Senior High School students a show.
The collective stormed the school's campus over the weekend for a fun event organised by the Students Representative Council.
Endurance Grand spotted in Labone SHS
Ghana's DWP Academy stars have become top influencers and role models for many Ghanaian teenagers thanks to their viral dance routines.
Endurance Grand, currently the most-followed Ghanaian dancer on TikTok, was present at Labone High School with her colleagues.
A video of the students chanting her name ahead of the performance has garnered significant traction on social media.
Endurance Grand excites fans
YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Endurance Grand's stint with her DWP Academy colleagues.
Shea said:
"She is so humble, I love her. If I was there , I would have been saying Endurance too."
maame u wrote:
"As she was shouting DWP, they were shouting Endurance! You can’t fight the one with grace, they don’t pray much and are not churchy but trust me their grace is loud!🥰🥰"
Zainab Fanday💜🖤 noted:
"Queen 👑 relax u can't denied your grace 😂😂😂😂 you are saying DWP people are saying Endurance 😂😂😂😂😂 oh God this girl is blessed and Loved 😍🖤"
shannah takudzwa remarked:
"It’s Cesh dancing to the endurance so that the atmosphere won’t be tense😆😆😆"
K.U.W.GRAND added:
"Grand said DWP 😂Endurancegrand my love u can’t stop ur own grace 😂😂🥰"
Endurance Grand speaks about her style
YEN.com.gh also reported that Endurance Grand had addressed criticism about her obsession with 'masculine' outfits and accessories.
The DWP Academy star admitted that she was mostly comfortable in masculine clothes, hence the daring decision to stick to them.
Speaking to Roselyn Feli, Endurance Grand recounted her childhood moments when her parents would punish her for her style choices.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh