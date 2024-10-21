Global site navigation

DWP Academy Storm Labone SHS, Students Heartily Chant Endurance Grand's Name
by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • The Dance With Purpose (DWP) Academy recently performed at an event for Labone Senior High School
  • Endurance Grand was spotted among the renowned viral stars, charged up as she prepared to hop on the stage
  • Footage from the performance, which has circulated on social media, has garnered significant traction from fans

Ghanaian dance collective DWP Academy recently gave Labone Senior High School students a show.

The collective stormed the school's campus over the weekend for a fun event organised by the Students Representative Council.

DWP Academy stars, including Endurance Grand perform at Labone SHS. Photo source: Instagram/EnduranceGrand
Endurance Grand spotted in Labone SHS

Ghana's DWP Academy stars have become top influencers and role models for many Ghanaian teenagers thanks to their viral dance routines.

Endurance Grand, currently the most-followed Ghanaian dancer on TikTok, was present at Labone High School with her colleagues.

A video of the students chanting her name ahead of the performance has garnered significant traction on social media.

Endurance Grand excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Endurance Grand's stint with her DWP Academy colleagues.

Shea said:

"She is so humble, I love her. If I was there , I would have been saying Endurance too."

maame u wrote:

"As she was shouting DWP, they were shouting Endurance! You can’t fight the one with grace, they don’t pray much and are not churchy but trust me their grace is loud!🥰🥰"

Zainab Fanday💜🖤 noted:

"Queen 👑 relax u can't denied your grace 😂😂😂😂 you are saying DWP people are saying Endurance 😂😂😂😂😂 oh God this girl is blessed and Loved 😍🖤"

shannah takudzwa remarked:

"It’s Cesh dancing to the endurance so that the atmosphere won’t be tense😆😆😆"

K.U.W.GRAND added:

"Grand said DWP 😂Endurancegrand my love u can’t stop ur own grace 😂😂🥰"

Endurance Grand speaks about her style

YEN.com.gh also reported that Endurance Grand had addressed criticism about her obsession with 'masculine' outfits and accessories.

The DWP Academy star admitted that she was mostly comfortable in masculine clothes, hence the daring decision to stick to them.

Speaking to Roselyn Feli, Endurance Grand recounted her childhood moments when her parents would punish her for her style choices.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

