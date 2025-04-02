Prophet Ogyaba's former Associate Prophetess has opened up on his online feud with the Ghanaian preacher

The two have recently been trending on TikTok following a video shared by Prophetess Devine on her page

Prophetess Devine shared the genesis of the feud and explained how she was thrown out of the preacher's house at midnight

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Ogyaba has again become the talk of the town after a Ghanaian prophetess, Prophetess Devine, shared some details of her encounter with him.

The former Associate Prophetess of Ogyaba got emotional as she opened up on the heartbreaking story of how she was dismissed from the pastor's house.

Ghanaian prophetess calls out Prophet Ogyaba. Image source: Prophet Ogyaba, Prophetess Devine

Source: TikTok

She stated in a TikTok video that she had been working with the renowned prophet for about eight years. However, the unfortunate happened one day and the preacher threw her out of his house.

Prophetess Devine ignites online feud with Ogyaba

Prophetess Devine recently dropped a video of herself calling out Prophet Ogyaba over some claims he allegedly made about her.

She claimed Prophet Ogyaba maligned her to a friend when she went to seek help from him to pay her rent. Ogyaba allegedly called her a thief following some money that went missing during her stay at the pastor's house.

Prophet Devine and the stolen money

Recounting her ordeal, she noted that Prophet Ogyaba picked her up from her hometown and brought her to stay with him at his home. She was to assist him with his work and also be Ogyaba's mentee in his ministry.

Ghanaian prophetess speaks on how she was allegedly thrown out of Prophet Ogyaba's house. Image source: Prophetess Devine, Prophet Ogyaba

Source: TikTok

They worked together for many years but the unfortunate happened one day and their relationship was never the same again.

According to her, she was entrusted with GH¢120,000, reportedly generated from counselling sessions.

However, the money went missing and all efforts to retrieve it proved futile since the person who took it would not own up or return it. This resulted in the prophet losing trust in her and throwing her out of his apartment at midnight.

She claims Prophet Ogyaba took everything, including her shop, away from her as compensation for the money, leaving her broke and without any source of income. She had to rebuild her life after the incident.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Prophetess Devine

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments session. While some criticised her, others sympathised with her.

@maamechristie8980 wrote:

"She is a liar all is saying are lies she stole Ogyaba's money to take care of her boyfriend who is someone's husband in the church. He happens to be a lead singer in the church."

@fosufrimpong7243 wrote:

"I still see Ogyaba in you."

@serwahmaame1960 wrote:

"The vengeance of God. Everything you sow. Whether good or bad you will reap bountifully."

@atokwamina5442 wrote:

"When you are there choping money u didn't tell anybody oo Madam, let us think wai.. Evil people."

Ogyaba goes on a ride with Ohemaa Dynamyte

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Prophet Ogyaba opened up on his relationship with popular TikToker, Ohemaa Dynamyte.

In a video, the man of God advised the young lady on who to choose as a suitor, while referring to her as his daughter.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many criticising the pastor over his remarks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh