After Inter Miami’s loss to LAFC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, Messi was visibly frustrated

A video of Messi walking toward the dressing room post-match, with clear signs of frustration, quickly went viral

La Pulga had scored in each of his last three matches for Inter Miami heading into Thursday's CONCACAF game vs LAFC

Lionel Messi walked off the pitch visibly frustrated following Inter Miami's narrow 1-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinal first leg of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 3rd, 2025.

The match, which was played at BMO Stadium, marked a rare moment of visible disappointment for the world-renowned footballer, who has often been praised for his composed demeanor on the pitch.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami watches the play during the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 match Los Angeles Football Club on April 2, 2025. Image credit: Melinda Meijer/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

A Defeat That Stings for Inter Miami

Inter Miami, led by their talismanic captain, came into the match as strong contenders but were unable to break down LAFC’s defense. Messi had been in fine form, scoring in his last three consecutive matches, but despite his individual efforts, the team was left frustrated including the Argentine maestro who was listed in Mohammed Kudus' ultimate dream team.

The lone goal of the game came from LAFC’s Nathan Ordaz in the 57th minute, a well-executed strike that proved to be the difference-maker.

Messi, who had been involved in a number of attacking plays throughout the match, looked visibly agitated as the final whistle blew. Despite playing the full 90 minutes, the result left Messi and the Inter Miami squad with a tough challenge ahead of them in the second leg.

Messi’s Disappointed Walk to the Dressing Room

A video that quickly went viral shows Messi walking toward the dressing room with a frustrated expression on his face. His usual calm demeanor was replaced by clear signs of frustration, as he took slow, deliberate steps down the tunnel. Messi’s face reflected the emotions of a player who had hoped for better results in such a high-stakes match.

Wath the video of Lionel Messi who cut a furstrated figure after Inter Miami's defeat against Los Angeles FC on Thursday.

Fans and pundits alike took to social media to discuss Messi’s visible frustration, with many speculating on his feelings about the result and the upcoming challenges in the competition. Messi’s passion for success is undeniable, and moments like this remind us of the intensity with which he approaches every game, no matter the competition.

Looking Ahead to the Second Leg

With the second leg of the quarterfinals set for April 9, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Inter Miami has their work cut out for them. Trailing by one goal, they will need to put in a solid performance to overcome LAFC and keep their hopes alive in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The return leg will provide Messi and his teammates with a chance to redeem themselves and make a statement in front of their home crowd. The match will likely feature a more aggressive approach from Inter Miami as they fight to advance to the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.

