In an exclusive interview with HitzFM, she explained that she heard over 15 Shatta Wale songs, and no one from their camp ordered the DJ not to play the dancehall musician's songs

The video started a conversation on social media, with many Ghanaians analysing both sides of the situation

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's head of PR, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has clarified the incident at the recently held Accravaganza event where DJ Lord alleged that he was instructed by Stonebwoy's camp not to play dancehall musician Shatta Wale's songs.

Stonebwoy's PR address DJ Lord's claims

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on HitzFM, Vida Adutwumwaa noted that no one from the Bhim camp approached DJ Lord and instructed him not to play Shatta Wale's songs.

She explained that on the day of the Accravaganza concert on Saturday, March 29, 2025, she said that as part of a routine for events, she checks the crowd and the stage and reports back to Stonebwoy so he knows how to start his set pieces.

"I was there observing the crowd. Richie was doing the security checks, making sure that there was not any unsuspected activity happening around where Stonebwoy was going to park his car and where he was going to move to the stage."

In the same Hitz FM interview, Vida Adutwumwaa explained that Nana Kwame was in charge of sound, making sure that once Stonebwoy mounted the stage, there were not going to be any technical hitches.

"Nobody from the camp of Stonebwoy moved to the stage to inform DJ Lord not to play any Shatta Wale song. As I was standing there doing my job, I heard over 15 Shatta Wale songs."

The newly appointed Head of PR explained that despite over 15 Shatta Wale songs being played, nobody who attended the concert complained about it.

Reactions to Vida Adutwumwaa's statement

Many people in the comment section stood by Stonebwoy's side and opined that several people want to profit from his fame by chasing clout and creating allegations against him and his team.

Others also noted that they did not believe Vida Adutwumwaa's side of the story regarding the incident that took place at Accravagaza.

Below are opinions of social media users to the video of Stonebwoy's Head of Pr explaining the incident that happened at Accravaganza:

kck.obe said:

"I've said it before , stonebwoy is the Drake of Ghana music industry. Everybody wanna ryde on am for attention 🤣."

1real_sway_1 said:

"Buh this DJ too, so this be what he wants or what? He sheda Paa."

amkevinofficial said:

"Dem go explain Taya 😂😂😂😂."

nanakowacquaye said:

"So whoever is doing the interview expected Vida to have told the truth if it indeed happened? Bad PR on both of your sides."

Jordan Ayew torn between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew expressed admiration for Ghanaian dancehall icon Shatta Wale.

The Leicester City and Black Stars forward also said that he enjoyed listening to songs by Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale's longtime musical rival.

His comments sparked discussions among fans, as he appeared to appreciate both artists despite their well-known rivalry in the music industry.

