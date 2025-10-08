Kwame Ahenfie and Sumsum Ahuofedua were among several stars spotted in Asante Akyem Agogo for Apaluka's one-week observance

The late Apaluka, a renowned face in many of Lil Win's movies, passed away on September on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Some sad scenes from his star-studded one-week observance have surfaced on social media

Ghanaian actor Kwame Ahenfie attended his late colleague Apaluka's one-week observance on October 8, 2025.

Kwame Ahenfie, who worked with Apaluka directly in many of Lil Win's movies, was spotted in a pensive mood at the memorial event in Asante Akyem Agogo.

Scores of sympathisers gathered at the forecourt of a popular drinking spot to pay homage to the late diminutive actor.

Before his one-week observance, some mourners embarked on a candlelight procession.

Sumsum Ahuofe, who has built a strong community of diminutive content creators, was spotted at one week of observance.

Ghanaian politician, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the MP for Asante-Akyem North constituency, was also present.

The late Apaluka, also known as Yaw Owusu Ansah, died on September 23, 2025. His death threw the Kumawood community into a state of gloom.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah mourns Apaluka

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian sports personality, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Head of Sports, Despite Media and former spokesperson, GFA Normalisation Committee, shared a touching tribute in honour of Apaluca.

In his tribute, the renowned broadcaster described the diminutive actor as a humble soul.

