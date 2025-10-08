The family of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, aka Daddy Lumba, has finally announced the date for his funeral

The late Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, after a short illness

His funeral will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on December 6, 2025, as confirmed in a new release

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer Daddy Lumba, who died on July 26, is set to be buried this December.

Daddy Lumba's family finally schedules his funeral for December 6, 2025 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Photo source: DaddyLumba

The late highlife singer's family, in a latest release, shared the final funeral arrangements, including the date and venue.

The highly anticipated funeral will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on December 6, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's family speaks about his funeral

In an interview on DL FM, Collins Amankwah, the former Member of Parliament of Manhyia North constituency, spoke on behalf of Daddy Lumba's family.

The politician, a relative of the late highlife singer, said the family was now convinced to proceed with Daddy Lumba's funeral.

The decision to bury Daddy Lumba on the first weekend of December comes after several consultations with the government and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to Daddy Lumba's spokesperson, a cocktail party and a concert will be held on the evening of his funeral, featuring several music performances.

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Amakye Dede were among artistes who will grace the occasion to perform.

Daddy Lumba pays homage to Daddy Lumba on stage during the late singer's Valentine's Day concert in February, 2025. Photo source: ManuelPhotography

Ghanaians eulogise the late Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Isaac Frimpong said:

"Rest well Greatest of high life musician DL till resurrection morning forever remain in our hearts 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Adwen Pa Multimedia wrote:

"We can use Baba Yara without using the main pitch. Heroes park for the main program. No car entry. Use Calvary and hockey park and Asokwa end for car parking, VIP space for the refreshment area. Daddy is a legend 😭😭RIP

Owura Kwabena Jumah remarked:

"I’m more interested in the lying in state. When and where will that happen, details on that not provided….."

Obaa Yaa commented:

"Hmmmm this world is not our home ooooo rest well Daddy we love you but God loves you more."

@senatoryang shared:

"Hmmmm this world is not our home ooooo rest well Daddy we love you but God loves you moretell an old friend, Phillip that if I returned back to Ghana, I will go and gift him money. RIP legend. RIP to my top 2 favorite artists Dada KD and Daddy Lumba🕊️.""

Akufo-Addo donates GH₵100k to Lumba's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo had donated GH₵100k to Daddy Lumba's family to be used for his funeral arrangements.

The former president made the financial contribution during the late singer's one-week observance held at Independence Square on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Akufo-Addo also made an earnest appeal to be included in all plans to bury the late icon, whose song significantly helped him win the presidential elections in 2016.

