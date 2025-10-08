A few weeks after laying her late father to rest, flamboyant boutique owner Maame Gold has made another grand statement, unveiling a plush five-bedroom mansion in Accra

Blogger ZionFelix visited her home and gave fans an in-depth tour of the mansion, showing its modern architecture, plush exterior and multiple eye-catching aquariums

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video, with many Ghanaians angrily slamming the display of wealth for placing undue pressure on young people

Popular socialite, Maame Gold, has unveiled a new five-bedroom mansion located in Accra, a few weeks after her father’s death.

The final funeral rites for the wealthy boutique owner’s late father were held on September 20 and 21 in Kumasi with scores of personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Osebo the Zarman, in attendance.

Shortly after her father’s burial, which was an extravagant affair, Maame Gold made another grand gesture to prove her wealth, flaunting a newly constructed mansion.

ZionFelix visited her at her home to give Ghanaians an exclusive sneak peek into the property.

Reactions to Maame Gold's plush mansion

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Maame Gold's massive new mansion.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the video, with some hoping to be blessed by God to achieve the same level of wealth.

Meanwhile, others expressed anger over the excessive wealth on display, feeling it placed too much pressure on young people to find wealth.

maamenyarkowaaadonteng9057 said:

"I would build this house in Jesus's name."

FaustinaAgyemang-xu3jb wrote:

"So what’s the purpose of this video? Pressure k3k3."

SamanthaYeboah-w9u commented:

"Enti Zion, what do you expect as to do? To do the sakawa more or what? Try more educative programmes for the youth wae,"

