Viral Video of Maame Gold’s Extravagant New 5-Bedroom Mansion Stokes Backlash Online
- A few weeks after laying her late father to rest, flamboyant boutique owner Maame Gold has made another grand statement, unveiling a plush five-bedroom mansion in Accra
- Blogger ZionFelix visited her home and gave fans an in-depth tour of the mansion, showing its modern architecture, plush exterior and multiple eye-catching aquariums
- Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video, with many Ghanaians angrily slamming the display of wealth for placing undue pressure on young people
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Popular socialite, Maame Gold, has unveiled a new five-bedroom mansion located in Accra, a few weeks after her father’s death.
The final funeral rites for the wealthy boutique owner’s late father were held on September 20 and 21 in Kumasi with scores of personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Osebo the Zarman, in attendance.
Maame Gold flaunts new mansion
Shortly after her father’s burial, which was an extravagant affair, Maame Gold made another grand gesture to prove her wealth, flaunting a newly constructed mansion.
ZionFelix visited her at her home to give Ghanaians an exclusive sneak peek into the property.
The YouTube video of Maame Gold’s mansion is below.
Reactions to Maame Gold's plush mansion
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Maame Gold's massive new mansion.
Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the video, with some hoping to be blessed by God to achieve the same level of wealth.
Meanwhile, others expressed anger over the excessive wealth on display, feeling it placed too much pressure on young people to find wealth.
maamenyarkowaaadonteng9057 said:
"I would build this house in Jesus's name."
FaustinaAgyemang-xu3jb wrote:
"So what’s the purpose of this video? Pressure k3k3."
SamanthaYeboah-w9u commented:
"Enti Zion, what do you expect as to do? To do the sakawa more or what? Try more educative programmes for the youth wae,"
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh