Former Black Stars player Prince Tagoe has given fans and netizens a glimpse of his rich lifestyle

The player, in a video, was seen showcasing his luxurious watches and chains as he jammed to Shatta Wale's song

The video, which comes after Prince Tagoe's fallout with Shatta Wale's rival Stonebwoy, has stoked a frenzy online

Ghanaian football veteran Prince Tagoe, popularly known as Prince of Goals, has garnered attention on social media after a video of him looking fresh and handsome.

Prince Tagoe Jams to Shatta Wale's Music After Fallout With Stonebwoy

Prince Tagoe scored 7 goals in 36 appearances for the Ghana national team and had a successful club career, scoring at least 18 goals in the Ghana Premier League during the 2004-05 season.

The 38-year-old Black Stars striker was seen in a video, sporting a casual outfit with a flashy watch, bracelet and chains as he jammed to Shatta Wale's Duna.

The retired player is a religious reggae and dancehall music lover and a huge fan of Shatta Wale and Jamaican star, PopCaan. Reports indicate that he plays a huge role in Popcaan's global management team.

Prince Tagoe used to be a financier behind Stonebwoy. Last year, he granted an interview confirming that he and the Tuff Seed hitmaker had fallen out.

