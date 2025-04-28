Actor Kwame Ahenfie has spoken about his rumoured fallout with his former boss, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win

This comes after the viral sensation reportedly left Lil Win's camp to be with political commentator Appiah Stadium

Kwame Ahenfie's comments about Lil Win have stoked a frenzy on social media as Ghanaians reflect on their time as a pair

Ghanaian dancer and actor Kwame Ahenfie has opened up about his strained relationship with Lil Win.

Kwame Ahenfie debunks rumours that he betrayed Lil Win. Photo source: KwameAhenfie, LilWin

Source: Facebook

The viral sensation who used to stay at Lil Win's house and appear in his skits explained in a recent interview that rumours that he had betrayed his former boss were untrue.

"Lil Win is my boss. He introduced me to social media. He is my everything. How can I betray my boss? I can't do that. God doesn't even allow that." Kwame Ahenfie said.

According to Kwame Ahenfie, he used to stay in Lil Win's house but now lives in his own space.

"In those days, I was staying with him. That's why you were seeing me with him always. I moved out of his place after renting my own place. The distance between us now is huge," Kwame Ahenfie explained.

Despite their strained relationship, Kwame Ahenfie established that he still held Lil Win in high esteem.

The frenzy surrounding Kwame Ahenfie and Lil Win's troubles gains steam after the former flew abroad for the first time with Appiah Stadium.

The duo flew to Belgium for Appiah Stadium's funeral in Stuttgart, Germany and ended up touring several other cities in Europe.

Reports indicate that their trip was sponsored by Appiah Stadium's wealthy benefactors, including Ibrahim Mahama.

Kwame Ahenfie and Appiah Stadium pose for a photo during their trip to Europe. Photo source: TikTok/AppiahStadium

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium has promised to keep Kwame Ahenfie under his wings. After their trip abroad, the duo have been spotted in several public appearances together.

The rich political commentator, in an interview recounting his experience abroad, hinted at his next trip to the US, which he will likely take Kwame Ahenfie along.

Kwame Ahenfie's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kwame Ahenfie's remarks about his former boss Lil Win.

stellawhler said:

"l really respect this man Ahenfie, he is a good man."

aduvesta remarked:

"How does this question concerns Kwame pls don't push him into any trouble with his bos liwin can build a million houses and give God bless him for saying the truth 🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏. He is very good friend 🙏🙏🙏."

Akyedie maame shared:

"Wisdom is speaking, God bless you, kwame."

nana owusu added:

"Kwame Ahenfie has shown that he was brought up in Ahenfie. I’ve respected him the more."

Appiah Stadium meets Kwame Ahenfie's mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium had taken his protégé Kwame Ahenfie home after their trip to Europe to greet his mother.

The major NDC supporter was welcomed with cheers as he arrived at the family home and met Kwame Ahenfie's mother.

Appiah Stadium donated a sum of GHC 10k to his protégé's mum, which he stated was from one of his benefactors.

