When Amy Schneider first appeared on the quiz show Jeopardy in November 2021, she presented herself as a 42-year-old engineering manager from Ohio residing in Oakland, California. Initially, people thought of her as any other middle-aged woman in a quiz show. But when she started winning consecutive games, many wanted to know more about her. It then became a surprise that she was a transgender woman. Her background showed she had undergone a surgical procedure to become a woman. But was Amy Schneider before surgery a man?

Amy Schneider is an American engineering manager. She is best known for winning 40 consecutive games on Jeopardy, a television game show featuring a quiz competition. When she won 40 consecutive games in January 2022, she set the record for the second-longest winning streak in the programme’s history.

She then became the most successful woman to compete in Jeopardy. But while many people know Amy as a woman, her gender identity has changed throughout her lifetime. So, who was Amy Schneider before surgery?

Amy Schneider’s summary

Full name Amy Schneider Birth name Thomas E Schneider Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 1979 Age 43 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Dayton, Ohio, United States Current residence Oakland, California Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Trans Woman Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Brown Father James T Schneider Siblings John Marital status Divorced Partner Keely Anneken (m. 2004-2016) School Chaminade-Julienne High School University University of Dayton Profession Engineering manager, game show contestant Instagram @jeopardamy Facebook Amy Schneider Twitter @Jeopardamy

Where is Amy Schneider from?

The game show contestant was born on 29 May 1979 (age 43 as of 2022) in Dayton, Ohio, United States. She once lived in the San Francisco Bay Area and currently resides in Oakland, California (as of 2022).

What did Amy Schneider look like before her surgery?

Amy Schneider, before surgery, identified as a man. Her birth name is Thomas E Schneider. But when she was in school (she studied at Chaminade-Julienne High School), her fellow students labelled her as trans. That is because she had physical properties that resembled that of a man. The labelling continued even when she went to college at the University of Dayton to study Computer Science.

But the notion of identifying as a man was challenging because she sometimes exuded the behaviour of a woman. Unfortunately, photos of Amy Schneider before becoming a woman are not available.

Around 2016, she started seeing herself as more of a man than a woman. As a result, she decided to undergo a surgical procedure to change her identity. Thus, she did s*x alteration surgery and became a woman.

The transition made her stop thinking about being trans. Furthermore, she did not want people to think that she was hiding her identity when she appeared on Jeopardy. But Amy embraced her identity as a woman, and the win on Jeopardy made people aware of her gender.

Is Amy on Jeopardy a man or woman?

Who was Amy Jeopardy before transition? She was a man. So initially, she did not like having tattoos and body piercings. But after her transition, she changed her mind about the idea of body piercings and decided to have her nose pierced and now wears a nose ring.

When she became a woman, she knew the transition was permanent. Thus, she decided to have a tattoo. She had a tattoo on her left arm. However, she only revealed it outside Jeopardy because the producers told her to cover it using long-sleeved dresses.

Is Amy Schneider married?

Schneider is not married. However, she has a fiancé named Genevieve David. Amy proposed to Genevieve in 2022 after being in a relationship for some time. The couple met in the summer of 2020 through one of Amy’s friends. But before she started her relationship with Davis, she was a divorcee.

Jeopardy contestant Amy Schneider before surgery, was once married to Keely Anneken in 2004 when she identified as a man. However, in 2016, she divorced Keely when she started seeing herself as a woman. She subsequently went through a surgical procedure and became a neutralised woman.

Amy Schneider’s fast facts

Is Amy Schneider in a relationship? She is in a relationship with Genevieve Davis. Is Amy on Jeopardy a man? Amy on Jeopardy identifies as a woman. How much money has Amy Schneider won from Jeopardy? She won a total of $1,382,800 on Jeopardy. What is Amy Schneider’s winning streak on Jeopardy? She set the second-best record after winning 40 consecutive games on Jeopardy. What is Any Schneider’s tattoo? Her tattoo is of Princess Ozma of the Wizard of Oz. She chose it to commemorate her transition to a woman, following the events of Princess Ozma, who was enchanted to become a boy, but the enchantment got lifted later. Why does Amy Schneider wear pearls on Jeopardy? She wears a pearl necklace during each episode because it was a birthday gift from her girlfriend, Genevieve. What is Amy from Jeopardy doing now? On 8 February 2022, after the airing of her final episode on Jeopardy, Schneider announced on her Twitter account that she quit her day job as a software engineer to focus on her new life as a public figure.

Amy is an American engineering manager. She set the second-longest winning streak on Jeopardy after winning 40 consecutive games. Although people know Amy as a woman on Jeopardy, she transformed into a woman after surgery. In other words, Amy Schneider before surgery identified as male and even had a wife named Keely Anneken.

