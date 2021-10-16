I love you plenty - Van Vicker to Wife on Their 18th Wedding Anniversary

Actor Joseph Van Vicker has marked the 18th wedding anniversary with his wife, Adjoa

Actor Joseph Van Vicker has marked the 18th wedding anniversary with his wife, Adjoa, with series of stunning frames on Saturday, October 16.

Van Vicker, also an entrepreneur and restaurateur, delivered a romantic message to his wife, recalling the journey of their love life.

He established that they have been together for 18 years. They tied the knot in 2003.

Source: Instagram

Before their nuptials, Van Vicker and his better half courted for 10 years, he said. The actor reminisced the journey in a post on Instagram, saying:

''10yrs - courtship. 17years - parentship. 18 years - marriage. 27years - friendship.''

He added:

''AVV, I can still conk out for you. Happy 18th anniversary to my personal person. I love you plenty ...''

Meanwhile, Van Vicker, in July, graduated with his first (Bachelor's) degree from the African University College of Communications (AUCC) where he studied Strategic Communications.

The actor was part of graduands at AUCC's 17th Congregation held on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

As icing on the cake, Van Vicker took home three awards including first-class honours, Best Student in Strategic Communication, and Best Communication Student.

Source: Yen