Reggie Zippy disclosed that his late mother, Cecilia Arko Koomson, will be buried on November 13

Cecilia Arko Koomson passed on Friday, August 27

The cause of her death has not been made public by the musician

Ghanaian UK-based musician, Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame, has announced the date for his late mother's burial.

The late Cecilia Arko Koomson passed on Friday, August 27, at 55. She will be laid to rest on November 13, 2021.

The singer, who has not healed from the loss, has shared series of emotional messages, revealing that he is still heartbroken.

Reggie Zippy Announces Date of Late Mother's Burial as He Drops Heartbreaking Message Photo credit: Reggie Zippy

Source: Facebook

Mom's burial date

Announcing the date for the burial in a Facebook post, Zippy wrote:

''This is it guys, the thought of burying my 55-year-old beautiful mother is gradually becoming my reality.

''Ceccy, you know I don’t have the strength to do this, please help me, you know my heart is aching, please heal me, this cross is too heavy for me alone to carry, but let your Father’s will be done in heaven. 13th November 2021,'' he said.

Source: Yen.com.gh