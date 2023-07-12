Gifty Anti's daughter Nyame Animuonyam has impressed Ghanaians with her voice and accent in a new video

The five-year-old who was trying to co-present a short announcement with her mother spoke with a lot of confidence

After watching her, followers of Nyame Animuonyam's mother have applauded her talent

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Gifty Anti's daughter Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa may have inherited some of the skills of her mother.

In her latest video, Nyame Animuonyam has shown qualities that she could be a broadcaster/public speaker just like her mother.

She exhibited this quality when she virtually co-presented with her mother who was making an announcement about an upcoming programme.

Gifty Anti's daughter spoke with a foreign accent while co-presenting with her mother Photo source: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Gifty Anti's Instagram page, the five-year-old girl was seen standing beside her mother. She held a microphone to her mother's mouth.

The 53-year-old broadcaster welcomed viewers to The Standpoint and announced that they would be travelling to Cape Coast for a programme for strong women.

She then asked Nyame Animuonyam who a strong woman was. The little girl quickly answered "you", in reference to her mother.

When further asked what she was, Gifty Anti's daughter declared: "I am a brave girl."

Nyame Animuonyam's accent and voice excite her mother's fans

The video of Gifty Anti's daughter excited her followers. Many of them were impressed with the girl's voice, accent, and delivery.

jennifex_official said:

She has a very powerful voice. A voice of Authority.

aba_essel said:

Our next host for VGMA❤️

santahemaa said:

Awesome. She has a powerful voice❤️

mak_kete said:

I love❤️❤️❤️❤️ her accent...May God richly bless you Nyame Anuonyam indeed you're a brave girl...long live OGA

iam_ohemaa_esther said:

Woow first time hearing her voice ( very nice voice)… HRH is an American oo. ❤️❤️

Gifty Anti graduates Grade 1 at Association International School

Meanwhile, Nyame Animuonyam recently completed Grade 1 at Association International School.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Gifty Anti looked ethereal in a beautiful floor-length outfit for her daughter's graduation.

The renowned TV host looked splendid in a stylish turban and accessories to complete her look.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh