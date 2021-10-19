Shatta Wale has taken to social media to make a number of posts following his shooting prank

The dancehall star indicated that he was ready to be locked up to bring an end to false prophecies

Shatta Wale made headlines in the country after it was alleged that he was shot by unknown gunmen

Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr has left many of his fans worried following a series of posts he has made in relation to his shooting prank.

Taking to his Facebook page, Shatta Wale went on a ranting spree and criticised anyone who said he went too far with his planned shooting incident.

The Botue hitmaker said he was not ready to wait for the unfortunate to happen but rather, was going to get himself prepared to deal with any form of attack on his life.

Shatta Wale photos. Source: Instagram/@shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale said he had reported similar issues of threats couched in the form of prophecies to the police but they were asking him to report again.

The dancehall star said such prophecies like the one made by Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah known popularly as Jesus Ahuofe, were going to give his haters leeway to harm him.

He added that for that reason, he was ready to be locked up and be used as a scapegoat till laws are passed to address the issue of false prophecies.

Shatta Wale indicated that he was getting worked up and even angry over how the security services appeared to be reacting to his actions.

He also cleared the air over claims that he was on the run and said he was not hiding but only ensuring that the right things were done.

One of his recent posts on Facebook read: "Am getting mad I swear am getting mad Aaaaaaaaaahhhh"

Another post read: "IGP Am not hiding but the information I have is what I am acting on.

I HAVE REPORTED THIS BEFORE AND YOU GUYS ARE TELLING ME TO COME REPORT AGAIN ? Wow ..Ghana Ampa ?"

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah famed as Jesus Ahuofe has been arrested by members of the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking on the incident, Nana Romeo of Accra FM indicated that Jesus Ahuofe was picked up by the police when he was about to go live on air for his weekly show.

According to Nana Romeo, two police pick-up cars stormed the offices of Accra FM to arrest the man of God.

Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah is reported to have been arrested after he went on the same radio station some days ago to allege that he had a prophecy about Shatta Wale.

