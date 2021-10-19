Just In: Pastor who prophesied Shatta Wale's shooting arrested by police
News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah famed as Jesus Ahuofe has been arrested by members of the Ghana Police Service.
Speaking on the incident, Nana Romeo of Accra FM indicated that Jesus Ahuofe was picked up by the police when he was about to go live on air for his weekly show.
According to Nana Romeo, two police pick-up cars stormed the offices of Accra FM to arrest the man of God.
Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah is reported to have been arrested after he went on the same radio station some days ago to allege that he had a prophecy about Shatta Wale.
According to him, some gunmen were going to attack the dancehall artiste.
Source: Yen.com.gh