Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has finally addressed Ghanaians after he was allegedly shot

The musician apparently faked his shooting as nothing of that sort happened to him

He has made an explanation on why he had to go that far with such a publicity stunt

Ghanaians are angry and have called on the police to ensure Shatta Wale faces the law for causing fear and panic in the public

Shatta Wale has finally spoken after his alleged shooting incident went viral.

Apparently, the musician has not been shot and has been faking this.

In a new statement he released and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shata Wale indicated that nobody has shot him, however, he decided to pull that stunt to awaken the Ghana Police and others.

A collage of Shatta Wale in different moods. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram

He explained that he has been traumatised many times with prophecies of him being shot and killed by gunmen.

Shatta Wale expressed his disappointment in the police for turning a deaf ear to those prophecies and wanting to “call his father and say your son was shot dead”.

To Shatta Wale, this is the best way he could start a campaign to "stop false prophecies"

The statement added that Shatta Wale is currently on the run for his life following the prophecies.

Shatta Wale's statement comes on the back of a release from the Ghana police that they were investigating it.

See the full statement here:

Reaction

The statement has received mixed reactions from the public.

Some have completely rubbished his explanation and said his behaviour is no different from the infamous fake Takoradi pregnancy saga.

They have described it as "emotional blackmail" in order to avoid being prosecuted.

Others, however, supported Shatta Wale's explanation and threw their weight behind him.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's shooting stunt. Photo credit: @charles nii armah mensah/Facebook

Reactions to Shatta Wale's shooting report. Photo credit: @charles nii armah mensah/Facebook

Ghanaians react as Shatta Wale explained why he faked his death. Photo credit: @charles nii armah mensah/Facebook

Alleged shooting story

Shatta Wale stood the whole of Ghana up with his shooting report.

He was reported to have been shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion on Monday, October 18, 2021, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

This has been confirmed by his spokesperson, Nana Dope.

Video of how prophet predicted Shatta Wale's shooting

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, known popularly as Jesus Ahuofe had predicted earlier that Shatta Wale would be shot.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the bishop mentioned that Shatta Wale would be shot Monday, October 18, 2021, and that would lead to his death.

Perhaps, he pulled this stunt to 'fool' the pastor a well.

Source: Yen.com.gh