Bandana ne gyimii - Samini tears into Shatta Wale's "expensive" shooting prank

Samini has reacted to the issues surrounding an alleged shooting of Shatta Wale

The Linda hitmaker said Shatta Wale had cracked an expensive joke but the IGP was going to deal with him

News was rife that the Ayoo hitmaker had been reportedly shot by unknown gunmen in East Legon

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Andrews Samini famed as Samini has taken a swipe at Shatta Wale for getting the whole country worked up with a shooting incident.

Taking to his personal Twitter space, Samini indicated that what Shatta Wale had done was not going to be taken lightly by the Ghana Police hierarchy.

Samini considered what Shatta Wale did as "cracking an expensive joke" and added that the Freedom singer was not going to be left off the hook for such an act.

The Linda hitmaker wrote: "Chirman @shattawalegh go crack expensive joke but the current #igp is not laffin ... now the matter chop hot and gangsters are on the run Accra is #burning .. ok I stop. I stop. Bandana ne gyimiiii di3 ooooo d333bida smh."

Samini was reacting to news that went viral in the late hours of October 18, 2021, that Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., had been shot by unknown assailants.

Following the news, the Ghana Police Service sprang into action and mounted a search for the dancehall star.

The reports that followed were that Shatta Wale was nowhere to be found both in his home and in a number of hospitals.

Many loyalists of the Shatta Movement indicated that they were not aware of the shooting incident or the whereabouts of the musician.

