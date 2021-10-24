Celebrated actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has opened up on how her long journey to have a child.

According to McBrown, she visited a number of fertility clinics across the country before conceiving her daughter, Baby Maxin.

McBrown gave birth to Baby Maxin, her first biological child in 2019. The actress was over 40 years old when she gave birth to Maxin.

Considering her age, many Ghanaians were happy for McBrown and she has often shared some of the struggles she went through to get her child.

In her latest interview on the Obranewoaaa show on GHOne TV, McBrown revealed that she visited about six fertility clinics scattered across the country.

At each of these clinics, McBrown revealed that she had her womb 'washed'.

