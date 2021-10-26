Award-winning actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has shared a new hilarious video on social media.

The video released on McBrown's Instagram page had the actress switching personalities. She moved from a woman to a man.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is seen with what looks like permed hair while she had a beard and moustache.

Goofing around, the actress behave as if she did recognise herself anymore and was heard asking:

"Am I the one? Is this another person?"

It is important to note that McBrown has not grown a real 'beard' but used a filter to get the manly looks in her video.

Reactions

McBrown's video stirred a lot of reactions from her followers who were intrigued by her antics.

While many people were just reacting with laughter emojis, others indicated that McBrown was looking good even as a 'man.'

