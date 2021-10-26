Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lavish any amount just go have the very best choice cars for himself according to reports

The Gabonese sensational striker has spent heavily to wrap his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus in black marble print

The Arsenal captain reached out to car customiser Yianni Charalambous, known as Yiannimize, in the past and he did again recently

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has wrapped his £160,000 (about N100million) Lamborghini Urus in black marble print according to reports from SunSport.

The 32-year-old forward will do anything to splash huge cash on exotic rides and he also likes to add his personal touch to match his taste.

The Gabonese reached out to car customiser Yianni Charalambous, known as Yiannimize, in the past and he did again recently.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets Yiannimize to customize his Lamborghini Urus. Photo: Corrieredellosport

Tuttosport are reporting that Aubameyang’s Lambo has been ripped with a new marble wrap as well as tyre writing and reflective pinstripes.

It was gathered that the upgraded ride is fitted with roof lining as well as a bespoke number plate as the superstar is desperate in ensuring that his No14 squad number is crested on it.

Aubameyang was captured sitting behind the stationary car as it beamed ear-to-ear. The captain showed excitement as he danced for the camera.

It was gathered that the former Borussia Dortmund star had at a time reached out to Yiannimize to wrap his £270k Lambo Avertador in the past.

The car customiser counts Anthony Joshua, Conor McGregor and Sergio Aguero among his clientele.

Aubameyang’s car collection

Meanwhile, the Arsenal captain boasts a super car collection which features a £2million (about GHc16.7 million) Ferrari.

The sensational striker has slashed cash acquiring a number of super cars including four Lamborghinis - two Urus 4x4s.

An Aventador can also be seen in the fleet as well as his beloved Huracan Spyder - and his stunning LaFerrari parked on his front drive.

Further reports say the Gabonese earlier acquired a £270,000 (about N152million) worth Lamborghini Aventador, a £150,000 (about N84million) Range Rover Sport and £140,000 (about N79million) Lamborghini Urus wrapped in gold at Yiannimize.

Lionel Messi owns most valuable car collection

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Argentina legend Lionel Messi has emerged as the number one man with the most valuable car collection in the world of sports.

Drive Tribe claim that among the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s car collection is a magnificent 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti.

A report said:

“His (Messi) car collection currently comprises 13 cars, with a total value of £28,169,068 about (GHc67,215,720), and tops the list ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in second place (19 vehicles, £18million), with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in third place, with nine cars worth £12.4million.”

