Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan refused to take pictures with the new Tecno Camon 30 Series at its launch on April 12, 2024, on the basis of him not being an ambassador of the brand.

Asamoah Gyan refused to take pictures with the new Tecno Camon 30 Series

In a video circulating on social media, the moment Asamoah Gyan walked into the venue of the launch of the Tecno Camon 30 Series, a female usher dressed in blue with a Tecno sash across her chest requested that he take pictures in the booth.

Despite the female usher pleading with the retired Ghanaian footballer to take pictures in the booth, he did not oblige since he was not a brand ambassador.

"I am not a brand ambassador," Asamoah Gyan stressed.

One of the photographers tried convincing Gyan, who still holds the title of Africa's top goal scorer, that he could just take pictures in the booth without holding the Tecno phone. However, that led to no avail.

The usher then walked Gyan into the venue and to his seat, and along the way, he exchanged pleasantries with other dignitaries.

Below is a video of Asamoah Gyan refusing to take pictures at the Tecno Camon 30 Series launch.

Reactions to the video and Asamoah Gyan's decision

Below are the reactions to the video of Asamoah Gyan refusing to take pictures with the Tecno Camon 30 Series and even regular pictures in the Tecno branded booth:

@dessy_ocean said:

Very smart man.

@FiifiStyla said:

Then the lady wan bore. Ɔse just a picture .

@BSimpri said:

It makes sense. He said the right thing. He takes this picture, only for Tecno to publish it as if he endorses their brand. Trickery!

@_DjDannyMax said:

Business is business. He’s 2000% right, if you want him to take a picture with the Tecno phone then come and let talk. It’s that simple.

@gnkwame said:

He is absolutely right. You want to use invite trick him to endorse your brand.

@korbienah said:

Nanka he should take? Free advert from his image? These people paa.

@1bigbrain_ said:

Years later , they’ll say he didn’t make good use of all the money he had, meanwhile same Ghanaians want to use him for free. Before you go use me, I go use my sense

Below is another video of Asamoah Gyan arriving at the launch of the Tecno Camon 30 Series.

