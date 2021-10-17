This week has come to an end with just a little scuffle between Nana Tonardo and Adu Sarfowah recorded on social media.

All in all, the week was hugely successful as people all over the world marked No Bra Day to rehash the importance of taking care of one's cleavages to avoid any health complications.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you the entertainment stories that made headlines in the country.

Shatta, Afia Schwar and Akufo-Addo's daughter. Source: Instagram/@shattawalenima, @quenafiaschwarzenegger, @fillaboydotcom

Source: Instagram

1. Shatta Wale puts his chest on display in funny video on No Bra Day

Outspoken Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, was spotted in a video dancing in his plush home.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Ayoo hitmaker, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, was seen dancing in front of a mini bar in one of his mansions.

His dance moves while barechested was recorded on No Bra Day.

2. Jackie Appiah's son Damien celebrates his 16th birthday in Dubai

Damien Peter Agyeman, the son of popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, celebrated his 16th birthday in Dubai.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Damien was seen chilling from one of Dubai’s expensive hotels situated in the heart of town.

3. Afia Schwar's No Bra Day Photo

Outspoken Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar dazzled in a beautiful No Bra Day photo to commemorate the day, October 13, 2021.

The comedian was seen wearing a striped see-through dress as she leaned against the wall and beamed with smiles.

After posting the photo, Afia Schwar sent a very important message to her fellow women. She wrote: "Get your breast checked. Happy No bra day. #nobraday #breastcancerawareness #queenofcomedygh #queenafiaschwardiary".

4. Psalm Adjetefio saddled with more debt as ECG goes after him

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has slumped into debt again following an amount of GHC8,000 he owes to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

A baffled TT was speaking in an interview with CITI TV in a video sighted on the Instagram page of Ghgossip_hq.

According to him, he had earlier made a payment of GHC4,000, and another GHC4,500. However, his son came to him and complained that there was a notice from ECG that he needed to pay a sum of GHC8,000.

5. President Akufo-Addo's get married to Maxwell Kofi Jumah's son

Edwina Akufo-Addo, the daughter of Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo tied the knot to the son of former Kumasi mayor, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

The traditional marriage ceremony is believed to have taken place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the villa of the Flagstaff House.

In the video, President Akufo-Addo was heard asking his daughter to confirm that she is indeed in love with her husband-to-be before letting her go.

Source: Yen.com.gh