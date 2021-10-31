Nana Ama McBrown has given her fans a peek into her Sunday relaxation

The actress, who doubles as a presenter, uploaded a video in which she revealed that she's not in Accra

McBrown disclosed that she's relaxing at a hotel in Takoradi in the Western Region

Ghanaian actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has given her fans and followers a glimpse into her Sunday relaxation at a hotel in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The celebrated entertainer and host of the United Showbiz uploaded a video on Instagram in which she says she needed a place out of Accra.

McBrown recently returned from Hamburg, Germany, where she went for surgery to correct a defect on one of her arms.

Surgery in Germany

The actress was in Germany for her 44th birthday before going under the knife to correct a fracture she got following a life-threatening motor accident on the N1 Highway in Accra in 2013.

Returning to Ghana

McBrown returned to Ghana and was captured on camera getting down from her G-Wagon for a programme. She has since been blessing the feeds of her fans with heartwarming visuals.

The actress has uploaded a new video on her socials in which she says she is relaxing at a hotel in Takoradi.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown recently stirred emotions with new photos of her looking very sick.

McBrown had her whole right hand bandaged, to the extent that she can’t even raise it, let alone use it for anything.

She relaxed in her beautiful home and still looked good despite her condition. McBrown wrote in the caption that she is fascinated by her works, however, for now, she can only look into the future with hope.

