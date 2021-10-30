Actress Xandy Kamel is clearly dealing with post-traumatic stress owing to the crisis in her marriage

She recently made a video in which she confirmed that her marriage has hit rock bottom

Kamel has shared a new post saying she may not survive the trauma

The marriage of media personality, Xandy Kamel, is in crisis as critics of her nuptials with King Kaninja had predicted, and she is evidently traumatised.

Following her recent video detailing how and why her marriage with Kaninja had hit rock bottom, Kamel indicated in an Instagram post that she is making attempts to heal.

On Saturday, October 30, the TV presenter who doubles as an actress, said she was ''trying to be fine'' after manifesting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the recent clip in which she vents about her husband and his side chick.

I Want to Survive This, but no Hope of Surviving - Depressed Xandy Kamel Breaks Down Again Photo credit: BrightBrains/Xandy Kamel

''Eeiii, I thought no one cares or loves me ooo. God, I'm in tears now please if I haven’t replied to your message, kindly relax for me. I will soon do so.

''I'm trying to be fine so please take it easy with me,'' she said.

New post

In a subsequent post, Xandy Kamel uploaded a video along with an emotional message, saying she may not survive the trauma from her troubled marriage.

''At this point, I don’t just feel less of myself. I also feel I'm not even a human being. I feel depressed. I feel all is lost . I feel I have no one except my sisters and mother.

''I want to survive this, but no hope of surviving. I want to live for my little king ...,'' she said.

Click to watch the video:

Background

On Friday, October 29, Xandy Kamel, in a video, confirmed that her marriage to Kaninja is in serious trouble.

In the video on social media, Kamel revealed that she has been enduring a lot of things in their marriage but is now fed up.

She revealed that she has been undergoing emotional trauma because of her husband, who is now cheating with a side chick.

