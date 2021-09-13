Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has called on her fans to pray for her

She has been struggling with an ill-health for some time now after an accident some years ago

McBrown had her right hand completely bandaged that she cannot do anything with it

The actress has been left with eating with her left hand due to the condition

Affable Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has stirred emotions with new photos of her looking very sick.

McBrown had her whole right hand bandaged so that she can’t even raise it let alone use it for anything.

She relaxed in her beautiful home and still looked good despite her condition.

McBrown wrote in the caption that she is fascinated by her works, however, for now, she can only look into the future with hope.

She was also captured enjoying some snacks with her left hand due to the issue with her right.

Her post has triggered some reactions with many people sadly wishing her a speedy recovery.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

