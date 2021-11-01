Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted in a video showering and dancing to properly announce her comeback

The actress was seen looking all made up and dazzled in an orange polka-dotted dress

McBrown has been off the screens for a while after she flew out of the country to undergo surgery

Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted in a video beaming with smiles and exuding confidence while she danced under a shower.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the on-screen goddess was seen dancing while taking a shower although fully dressed.

From the look of things, McBrown appeared to be having a photoshoot session when the adorable video was taken.

Nana Ama McBrown photos. Source: Instagram/@iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

At a point, Nana Ama McBrown was seen 'going down low' with her dance moves as the water from the shower run down her body.

The actress was seen wearing an orange see-through polka-dotted dress and complimented her looks with red lipstick and adorned herself with expensive-looking jewellery.

She used the opportunity to announce her full recovery and return to their screens and probably to take over the reins from Abeiku Santana who has been a sit-in host for the United Showbiz show.

After posting the video of herself, Nana Ama McBrown captioned it:

"THE QUEEN IS BACK" and added some emojis to it.

Social media reacts to McBrown's video

Actress and lawyer sandraankobiah wrote:

"Ok mama!!!"

vivian_jill_lawrence also came in with the comment:

"Welcome back Queen"

akyerebruwaagh had this to say:

"We thank God for our life ,congratulations"

afiamilly2 wrote:

"Happy new month mummy"

There were many comments that showed other celebs and fans of McBrown were happy to see her doing well.

McBrown and Kafui Danku hang out with their kids in Canada

Speaking about Nana Ama McBrown, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actress and Kafui Danku have been spotted hanging out with their kids in faraway Canada.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kafui Danku was seen with her kids, Baby Lorde and Titan while Nana Ama McBrown showed up for the meeting with Baby Maxin.

The photos were posted on the Instagram page of Kafui Danku who informed her followers about the legendary link-up.

