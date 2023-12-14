An adorable video of Lil Win, McBrown, Akrobeto, King Promise, Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita singing and dancing in unison has melted many hearts online

Many people were glad to see their favourite Ghanaian celebrities singing and dancing together in harmony

The video was recorded inside one of the Hisense Ghana branches, a technology company they are ambassadors of

A lovely video of Kumawood stars Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown, and Akrobeto, together with musician King Promise and dancers Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita, has surfaced online.

Lil Win, McBrown, Akrobeto, King Promise, Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita. Image Credit: @officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

Lil Win, McBrown, Akrobeto, King Promise, Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita dance in video

In the video, Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, King Promise, Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita were all dressed in Santa costumes as they sang and danced in unison.

They followed in the steps of Dancegod Lloyd who coached them on how to move to the sound of the song King Promise was performing.

Lil Win shared the lovely video on his TikTok page and used his newly released song, Saworowa, as the background sound.

Meanwhile, the video was recorded inside one of the Hisense Ghana branches, a technology company the stars are ambassadors of.

Video of Hisense brand ambassadors singing and dancing.

Ghanaians react to the video

The video melted the hearts of many of their fans as they filled the comment section with love and heart emojis.

Below are some of the comments.

user6661521842539 said:

super cool

konamabarbara said:

lovely

Ophelia Konadu610 said:

Christmas song

kwaku issah said:

Too much

Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win get goofy in their Santa costumes

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood stars Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win gave their fans a great show as a video of them displaying incredible dance moves surfaced on social media.

The trio were dressed as Santa as they danced to Lil Win's song, Saworowa, while getting goofy.

Many people were elated to see them together as they got them laughing hard with their moves.

Lil Win and McBrown dance to Saworowa in Santa costumes

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win got many people laughing hard when they rocked Santa costumes and danced in a video at a Hisense branch.

During a commercial video shoot for the technology brand, The Empress displayed fire dance moves to Lil Win's Saworowa.

Many applauded Nana Ama McBrown for supporting Lil Win's music as she sang and danced to his song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh