Wow, photocopy - Fans shout as Sumsum Ahuofe flaunts granny in new video

Sumsum Ahuofedua has been spotted in a video showing off his grandmother to the world

The Kumawood actor indicated that he paid a visit to his granny to check up on her

Recently, the actor was seen in a video pleading with the IGP to release Medikal and Shatta Wale

Popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu, known by many as Sumsum Ahuofedua, has warmed hearts online after he posted a video of him and his grandmother online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the diminutive actor, Sumsum Ahuofedua was seen seated in front of a room with his granny.

The duo was having a hearty conversation when they were filmed by someone who also appeared to be struck by the chemistry between grandmother and grandson.

Sumsum Ahuofedua was seen seated on the right side of his grandmother and leaned in to speak into the ears of his granny who was grinning from ear to ear.

The aged lady was also seen leaning back to speak some words to her grandson who also returned the smiles as he 'vibed' with her.

However, what caught the eyes of many and added a huge truckload of cuteness to the video was the striking resemblance of the two.

Sumsum Ahuofedua and his grandmother looked so much alike that it was hard to tell them apart save their gender.

The actor captioned the video:

"@sumsum_ahoufedua visit his grandmother"

Social Media reacts to the video

Many fans and followers of the actor took to the comment section to react to the video posted online.

efitdk wrote:

"I guess the nose and the mouth and the eyes, is from the family"

sawudlelabrake had this to say:

"Buh sumsum is looking nice oooo"

prinzbri was stunned as he quizzed:

"Re they twins???"

bhraimmah noted:

"It runs in the family"

There were many comments that showed fans of Sumsum were awed by the striking resemblance between the duo.

Sumsum Ahuofe Pleads For Shatta Wale and Medikal

Speaking about Sumsum Ahuofedua, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actor has shown massive love to AMG Medikal and Shatta Wale.

The diminutive actor, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen granting an interview at the car park of a shopping mall.

He was speaking to the issue of Shatta Wale and Medikal's arrest and his opinion on why they had to be released.

All of a sudden, the popular Kumawood actor took off his sandals and went on his knees to beg for the two musicians.

Sumsum Ahuofedua knelt down in a puddle of water in front of the mall and beseeched the Inspector General of Police to release them.

