Medikal has made a joke about stealing a microphone at a recent event he attended

The rapper was seen holding a microphone he claimed to have stolen from the show

Medikal was in the news some days ago after he was put before court for brandishing a gun on social media

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong famed as AMG Medikal has claimed that he stole a microphone from a show he recently attended in a part of the country.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram Stories, Medikal was seen flaunting a microphone while seated in what looked like a car.

It looked as though the rapper had performed already at the show and was leaving but he allegedly did not leave empty-handed.

He was flaunting a microphone and claimed he stole it.

The Omo Ada rapper captioned the photo:

"You know the show was lit when you steal the mic"

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify Medikal's claim but an Instagram page, Hypemasters, indicated that indeed the rapper had taken the microphone which did not belong to him.

The post from Hypemasters read:

"MDK ‘s Performance was outstanding over the weekend but IGP the Organizers say Medikal steal dema expensive microphone || a theft case || Microphone Gunner ||"

Medikal already in trouble for brandishing a gun

Medikal is currently in the crosshairs of the law after he was picked up by police for brandishing a gun on social media.

The rapper was put before a court over the incident and placed on a five-day remand at the Ankaful Prisons.

His second appearance in court saw him being granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 and would reappear in court on November 8, 2021.

