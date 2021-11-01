Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has dropped a photo of a man believed to be an elder in the Church of Pentecost

According to her, the man of God is likely the one responsible for her current pregnancy

The ex-HIV ambassador said she met the preacher at an airport, they fell in love and met occasionally

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has exposed an alleged elder of the Church of Pentecost who has put her in the family way.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Joyce Dzidzor posted a photo of a well-built man in a suit who appeared to be attending an event.

After posting the photo, Joyce indicated that she was suspecting that she was pregnant and that a Pentecost elder might be the one responsible for the pregnancy.

According to Joyce, she met the Pentecost elder at the airport while on her way to an HIV/AIDS program he organised in Milton Keynes.

She said the alleged man of God normally flies to her destination for them to get intimate whenever he wanted.

Joyce Dzidzor added that she was not a monster like people considered her to be but rather had a sweet soul.

According to her, the Pentecost elder was willing to support her and affirmed his love for her no matter what.

She wrote:

"Because of the attitude of some Ghanaians, people will forever keep their status to themselves.

Anytime I post something, you will read things like Joyce God will punish you for spreading a disease and killing people. Do i look like I have a disease? I don't have what it takes to infect anyone of a disease and I don't have anything that kills people. If i have anything that kills people, the children that grew in my womb should be the first victims.

This man here we have been having on and off relationship since 2013 . He lives in Milton Keynes and a Pentecost church elder. He organized an HIV program that brought me to milton Keynes and we fell in love at the airport. He flies from UK to my destination when we want to be intimate.

He is ready to throw his support for me. I'm not a monster. I only came to educate you. As it is now this unconfirmed pregnancy is between the catholic Priest in Hamburg and Mr Darko in UK. Mr Darko says he still loves me and I can post him. For now, only DNA will choose the right father. You can call me Queen Solomon"

Some days ago, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah indicated that she was yet to see her period after some bouts of intimacy with two clergymen.

