Photos from the wedding of Senator Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora's twin daughters have got some single people asking God when

The Nigerian minister was spotted beaming with smiles as he donned a beautiful aso-oke like his wife

An emotional moment showed the Mamora and his wife praying for their gorgeous twin daughters

Beautiful photos and videos from the wedding ceremony of Senator Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora's twin daughters Oluwadahun Taiwo and Oluwadara Kehinde's wedding have surfaced online.

The wedding ceremony took place in Chicago in the United States of America over the weekend.

A cute video showed the moment the senator walked his twin daughters, who were beautifully dressed in white outfits, down the aisle as an emotional song played in the background.

Senator Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora's twin daughters wed their lovers. Photos: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: UGC

The Nigerian minister and his lovely wife were proudly beaming with smiles during a worship moment as they held a pamphlet in their hands.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In one of the photos online, Mamora and his wife were seen praying for their daughters as they begin a new journey. The brides had big smiles on their faces and their arms linked with their men.

Check out beautiful photos and videos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

nkiruka_okeke_:

"Beautiful and lovely...Una get lucky Una papa carry Una out of state...is well.... #happymarried life."

prettyomar5:

"Awwww God when."

asaa_tonia:

"Are the guys twins too?? Just asking for a friend."

adorableenny:

"Simple and beautiful. Congratulations Love."

jennykishy:

"Happy married life to them."

attractions_lifestyle:

"Nice congratulations."

aiydeee:

"Soo cuteee."

chubbysophie:

"Very simple and beautiful , Happy married life., But una Papa supposed collect small curse , coz our health sectors aren't working..."

queenieesty_closet

"Wow Congratulations to them."

nnenna4u:

"No comment ,only happy married life."

Buhari congratulates minister as his twin daughters get married on the same day

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a congratulatory letter, through one of his media aides, Femi Adesina, celebrated with the entire Mamora family.

In the letter to Mamora seen by PM News President Buhari noted one of the most joyous moments in the lives of parents is when their children are getting married.

The president prayed that the unions would be blessed with happiness, strength, long lives, and compassion.

Source: Yen