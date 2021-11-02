Nadia Buari's pretty stepmother has had the surprise of her life

Her husband Alhaji Sidiku Buari together with other family members organised a party for her

Muina Buari's birthday was attended by many celebs including actress Kalsoume Sinare

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Hajia Muinatu Buari, the wife of former MUSIGA president, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, celebrated her birthday on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Sid Apartments in Accra.

As part of the celebrations, a plush surprise birthday party was held in her honour and was attended by the high and mighty in society.

In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hajia Muinatu Buari affectionately called Muina hosted her guests to great music and even greater food in a serene environment which was beautifully decorated with flowers.

Photos from Muina Buari's birthday party. Source: Instagram/@sweetmaameadwoa

Source: Instagram

The birthday celebrant who was seen wearing a white dress and complimented her looks with beautiful makeup was ushered into her party accompanied by her husband, Alhaji Sidiku Buari.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

They were seen exchanging pleasantries with some of the guests who were at the party as they beamed with smiles.

As the party shifted gears to the fun side, Hajia Muina and her husband hit the dancefloor to show off their dance moves.

As they danced, friends of the couple threw wads of cash on them and cheered them on while they recorded the moment on their phones.

During the cutting of the birthday cake, Alhaji Sidiku Buari gave a speech and eulogised his wife who he said he had been married to for almost 33 years.

The former MUSIGA boss indicated that their marriage had been blessed with children and grandchildren as he showered more praise on the love of his wife.

The lavish birthday party was attended by the likes of actress Kalsoume Sinare and other notable personalities in the world of entertainment and business.

Hajia Muniatu Buari is one of the wives of Alhaji Sidiku Buari, father of actress Nadia Buari.

Shatta Wale drops song chronicling his time in prison custody

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has been spotted in a video singing a song he recently composed following his release from his 7-day prison custody at the Amkaful Prison in Cape Coast.

The Taking Over hitmaker, in an Instagram video, was seen in what looked like his studio singing about prison life.

Shatta Wale mentioned the names of some of the friends he made in prison and touched on the plight of some prisoners.

Source: Yen