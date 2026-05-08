Opoku Emmanuel, who was arrested for threatening security personnel in a viral video, is now seeking help from dancehall star Shatta Wale

A video shared on Instagram shows the suspect in handcuffs, referring to the musician as his "Godfather" while pleading for his release

The suspect’s arrest was made public on Thursday, May 7, 2026, which came right after he released a second video apologising, claiming his threats were merely "content" for social media

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The saga of Opoku Emmanuel, the young man who went viral for threatening the Ghana Police Service and the military, has taken a dramatic turn following his arrest.

The man arrested for threatening the Police and the army calls on Shatta Wale for help. Image credit: shattawalenima, theghanainsider/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a new video shared by TheGhanaianInsider on Instagram on May 8, 2026, a visibly distressed Emmanuel is seen in handcuffs pleading with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to intervene in his case.

The suspect, who is currently assisting the police with investigations, was captured on camera appealing directly to the award-winning musician.

"Godfather, I am begging you," the young man shared in the video, which has since gone viral.

The plea follows Emmanuel’s arrest at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region after he released a masked video warning security officers against attempting to arrest armed robbers and threatening to confront any officer who tries to catch him.

Before his apprehension, Emmanuel had released an apology video claiming his earlier threats were false and were created solely as "content" to grow his online following.

However, the Ghana Police Service officially announced his arrest on Thursday, May 7, 2026, stating that acts of incitement and threats against security personnel would not be tolerated.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Man's plea with Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the suspect's plea below:

amandostatus wrote:

"Why do I find this very funny 😂😂😂."

Jonni_maks reacted:

"Do not attach one Don @shattawalenima to this folly. He never instructed you to fool."

kingbygone added:

"😂😂😂😂."

@Kojo_Watch commented:

"Yesterday, you were a lion; today, you are calling for a musician for bail. The law is not a joke."

@Ghana_First said:

"Shatta Wale is a law-abiding citizen. He won't support someone who threatened the people protecting us."

Police rescue kidnapped victims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Nsawam Police Command has apprehended five people suspected to be kidnappers who abducted two men who were travelling from Accra in the Greater Accra Region to Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

On Saturday, January 10, 2025, the Police Command received intelligence that two men had been to an unknown location.

Source: YEN.com.gh