Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Man Arrested for Threatening Police and Military Appeals to Shatta Wale for Intervention
People

Man Arrested for Threatening Police and Military Appeals to Shatta Wale for Intervention

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Opoku Emmanuel, who was arrested for threatening security personnel in a viral video, is now seeking help from dancehall star Shatta Wale
  • A video shared on Instagram shows the suspect in handcuffs, referring to the musician as his "Godfather" while pleading for his release
  • The suspect’s arrest was made public on Thursday, May 7, 2026, which came right after he released a second video apologising, claiming his threats were merely "content" for social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The saga of Opoku Emmanuel, the young man who went viral for threatening the Ghana Police Service and the military, has taken a dramatic turn following his arrest.

The man arrested for threatening the Police and the army calls on Shatta Wale for help, armed robbers, thief, content creation, education, people
The man arrested for threatening the Police and the army calls on Shatta Wale for help. Image credit: shattawalenima, theghanainsider/Instagram
Source: UGC

In a new video shared by TheGhanaianInsider on Instagram on May 8, 2026, a visibly distressed Emmanuel is seen in handcuffs pleading with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to intervene in his case.

The suspect, who is currently assisting the police with investigations, was captured on camera appealing directly to the award-winning musician.

Read also

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong recounts building 5-bedroom house before age 30

"Godfather, I am begging you," the young man shared in the video, which has since gone viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The plea follows Emmanuel’s arrest at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region after he released a masked video warning security officers against attempting to arrest armed robbers and threatening to confront any officer who tries to catch him.

Before his apprehension, Emmanuel had released an apology video claiming his earlier threats were false and were created solely as "content" to grow his online following.

However, the Ghana Police Service officially announced his arrest on Thursday, May 7, 2026, stating that acts of incitement and threats against security personnel would not be tolerated.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Man's plea with Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the suspect's plea below:

amandostatus wrote:

"Why do I find this very funny 😂😂😂."

Jonni_maks reacted:

"Do not attach one Don @shattawalenima to this folly. He never instructed you to fool."

kingbygone added:

Read also

Big push: Prophet Telvin prophesies “Ghost projects” under Mahama administration

"😂😂😂😂."

@Kojo_Watch commented:

"Yesterday, you were a lion; today, you are calling for a musician for bail. The law is not a joke."

@Ghana_First said:

"Shatta Wale is a law-abiding citizen. He won't support someone who threatened the people protecting us."

Police rescue kidnapped victims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Nsawam Police Command has apprehended five people suspected to be kidnappers who abducted two men who were travelling from Accra in the Greater Accra Region to Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

On Saturday, January 10, 2025, the Police Command received intelligence that two men had been to an unknown location.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Prince elisha osei kofi Drew pritchard Ken goldins wife Veronika rajek Yaytseslavs videos