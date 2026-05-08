Naila, the daughter of famous socialite Hajia4Reall, has sparked a wave of excitement online ahead of her 10th birthday

The young celebrity kid shared new photos on her Instagram page, with many fans noting how much she has grown and her striking resemblance to her mother

Several high-profile Ghanaian celebrities and bloggers have flooded her page with advanced birthday wishes to celebrate her first decade

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Naila4reall, the daughter of popular Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, better known as Hajia4Reall, is ready to celebrate a major milestone as she hits double digits.

Naila, daughter of socialite Hajia4Reall, delights fans with birthday excitement and some fresh photos. Image credit: nalia4reall, hajia4reall/Instagram, Daily Guide Network

Source: UGC

In a post shared on her official Instagram page on May 7, 2026, the young star expressed her joy, writing:

"Tomorrow is my birthday, and I'm super excited".

Naila has been one of Ghana’s most followed celebrity children, with many social media "aunties and uncles" watching her grow through the years.

The new photos show Naila looking all grown up, sporting a look that many commenters say is the spitting image of her mother. Hajia4Reall herself reacted to the post with heart-eye emojis, further drawing attention to the milestone.

The "Big 10" countdown has attracted well-wishes from some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, including actress Fella Makafui and popular blogger GhHyper.

Watch the photos in the Instagram post below.

Reactions to Nalia4reall's new photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Naila’s birthday post below:

4sytetv wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎉🎈 ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

fellamakafui reacted with:

"❤️❤️."

nanaammahghh commented:

"May babies too fine .. 🍾🎂🙏❤️."

ghhyper1 added:

"Hbd In advance baby aila."

Blissbev said:

"My babe in advance 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Hajia4reall displays 'motherly' side

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of Hajia4reall taking Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s children aboard his private jet for a fun time has surfaced and stirred reactions online.

The businessman, popularly known as RNAQ, has grabbed headlines in recent weeks over his divorce from his wife of many years, Joana.

Source: YEN.com.gh