A young man has shared a heartwarming post about the two people who brought him into this beautiful world

Sicelo Makhoba's parents are celebrating their 19th year of marriage and they look as happy as they ever could

South African social media users have either showered them with blessings or asked for advice on how to keep a marriage lasting that long

In celebration of his parents' 19th wedding anniversary, @SKMcOba (Sicelo Karabo Makhoba) shared a few stunning images of his creators. From their wedding day to a throwback snap and to what they look like today, they sure do look like they know how to keep their marriage alive.

In every image he shared, his parents look as if they've fallen deeper and deeper in love with each other. It's truly inspiring to see that marriage can last this long and still be something to share and be proud of.

The gorgeous images of Sicelo's makers had some Mzansians asking for advice while others simply spent their time congratulating the couple on almost two decades of pure bliss.

A local man has congratulated his parents on their 19th anniversary by celebrating them online. Image: @SKMcOba

Source: UGC

Take a look at Sicelo's viral post below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the responses left under the post:

@MaMthombenii said:

"Your mother? She's ageing so gracefully."

@Gooner499 shared:

"I don't know you and this just put a huge smile on my face."

@Pokiemon_ responded with:

"They both still look as gorgeous as their wedding day pic."

@fanas_mdlalose replied with:

"Your mom looked like a princess in frame 1 then frame 4 its the way they are looking at each other for me."

@KeswaNomkhosi commented:

"To many more years of togetherness."

@AwaitedOne1 added:

"The way they look at each other, it's like they just met. Wonderful."

